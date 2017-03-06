Country star to play for Paris

Image Gallery: Brett Eldredge and his hometown » more Photo by: Melissa Merli This flashing sign in the Monical's Pizza parking lot in Paris shows Paris native and country music star Brett Eldredge promoting his latest album, "Illinois." Image Other Related Content Brett Eldredge: Favorite son

PARIS — Country music star Brett Eldredge will return to his hometown of Paris on Tuesday evening to give a free concert in his old high school gymnasium.

Tickets to the concert that's sponsored by CMT Hometown Heroes are free. Already, people were lining up at the old high school earlier today to snag tickets. Eldredge attended Paris High School on the south edge of Paris; since he left the school closed and moved to a new building on the north side of the Edgar County seat.

The concert is part of the new CMT (Country Music Television) Hometown Heroes, in which Eldredge, Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton return to their hometowns to give back. The shows are taped; the inaugural one-hour show will air at 9 p.m. March 31 on CMT.

Powered by Ram Nation, the truck brand's grassroots volunteer network, the TV special will follow each artist as they do good in the places that shaped them and will include interviews with each of the stars.

In Paris, Eldredge helped refurbish Laker Stadium, the baseball fields near where he grew up.

CMT Hometown Heroes followed Stapleton's trip home last year to Paintsville, Ky., where he gave new instruments and a new outdoor performance pavilion to the music program at his alma mater, Johnson Central High School. In Rucker's hometown, Charleston, S.C., he donated money to have the MUSC Children's Hospital's teen room remodeled and redecorated. His mother worked as a nurse there.