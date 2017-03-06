Landmark hotel may become Hilton

URBANA — How about a Hilton hotel, downtown Urbana?

City officials say the redevelopment deal they’ve got cooking for the Urbana Landmark Hotel involves turning the 94-year-old downtown property into a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel.

Tapestry is a new brand launched by the Hilton chain in January, with each property intended to be unique.

There were seven Tapestry projects in six cities, plus 35 more in the works, announced with the brand launch.

The developer of the Urbana Landmark Hotel site, Glen Rock, N.J.-based Crimson Rock Capital, is working out terms with Hilton to make it one of the new Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties, city officials told The News-Gazette.

Dionis Rodriguez, the founder and managing principal of Crimson Rock Capital, said other compelling brand options exist for the Urbana project, “but Hilton is at the top of the list.”

He said he was excited about the option, and believes it will be a strong fit for Urbana.

According to the city, Crimson Rock would fully renovate the vacant, 128-room hotel at 210 S. Race St. to return it to top-of-the-market standards — but preserve its historic character. The company would fully reactivate all the rooms and reopen the restaurant, bar and conference center.

Urbana is being asked to lend a hand to the tune of $9.5 million in bonds issued post-construction, to be paid off with in part with projected hotel food and beverage taxes and a new special boutique hotel/motel tax that would apply only to this property, according to Urbana Community Developer Libby Tyler.

The Urbana City Council will be asked to get on board with necessary approvals later this month, Tyler said.

The city wouldn’t be investing any money for a couple of years, according to Tyler. Construction likely wouldn’t be starting until next year, she said.

Work has been under way with this developer for several months, Tyler said.

“This is a big part of Mayor Prussing’s work that she’d like to complete,” she said.

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing, who lost her bid for re-election in last week’s Democratic primary election, said she wants to get this one done.

She’s a frequent Hilton customer and looking forward to bringing this brand to Urbana.

It’s a “fantastic” opportunity for the city, Prussing said.

“This is a gem,” she said.

The developer has plans to make the property beautiful, Prussing said, and the potential for downtown is “transformative.”

Hotels have become economic development drivers for downtowns, she said, and she believes this one can help do the same for Urbana.

Plus, she said, “you can’t just let a property like that deteriorate,” she said of the Urbana Landmark Hotel. “You can’t just say, someday, somebody is going to come and buy this and build an eco-friendly hotel.”

Prussing said she wants the public to know the city staff has done its homework on this project, which has included using hotel and financial consultants.

“We haven’t just done this willy-nilly,” she said.

And don’t forget the University of Illinois can help feed the market for these hotel rooms, Prussing said.

“That’s one of the things we know, is there’s a huge market for boutique hotels in college towns,” she said.

Rodriguez said his company has executed a term sheet with Hilton “indicating strong interest” to make the Urbana hotel part of its system.

Crimson Rock Capital describes itself as a private investment firm focused on U.S. investment opportunities that are distressed, inefficient, value-added or have significant long-term growth potential. It partners with leading hotel operators and investors.

It’s teaming up on the Urbana project with New York-based hotel renovation management firm Walsh Associates Inc. and New Castle Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management and development company based in Connecticut with more than 3,000 rooms, according to the city.

They’ll be working with Campo Architects of New Orleans, which specializes in historic properties, on the Urbana Landmark Hotel project.

The Tudor-style hotel first opened in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel and acquired its Bavarian-style addition in the 1970s.

It went through ownerships by Carson Pirie Scott and the Jumer’s Hotel chain before its most recent owner, XJ (Xiao Jin) Yuan, bought it in 2010 with renovation plans and put it up for sale in 2015.