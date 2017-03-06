Sadorus woman faces drug charges
CHAMPAIGN — A Sadorus woman who was stopped by police on suspicion of shoplifting was instead arrested on drug charges.
Alexis Rae Franzen, 19, who listed an address in the 200 block of East Church Street, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $1,500.
Franzen is due back in court April 11.
According to a police report, Franzen was stopped by police at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at the County Market at 331 E. Stoughton St., C, for suspected shoplifting.
While police found no evidence of anything taken, they did find suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia inside her purse.
Franzen was arrested and taken to jail.
