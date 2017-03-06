Sharing the culture of India

URBANA — The sights, sounds, fashions and dances of India came alive on the University of Illinois campus on Sunday night.

It was all part of “Discover India,” a program that allowed UI students from the Indian subcontinent to share and celebrate their rich and diverse culture with the Champaign-Urbana community.

Indian Cultural Society President Kiran Topudurti of Andhra Pradesh, India, said the purpose of the event was to introduce people to the traditions of India.

“It took two months to put this together,” he said.

Srishti Gupta of Bhopal, India, used chalk to draw native multicolored rangoli art on the sidewalk outside Foellinger Auditorium, where the Indian Graduate Students Association put on the show.

“I did this to welcome everybody to our place with all the colors,” she said.

Inside the auditorium, Annapurna Halipatahi of Bangalore, India, was busy arranging an array of genuine saris, which were part of Nandini Topudurti’s collection of Indian fashion.

“They are all hand-woven,” she said. “Each state of India has its own sari.”

Nanju Venkatasubbu of Bangalore, India, spent the evening tapping a genuine Indian barrel-shaped double-headed drum called a mridangam for the entertainment of the event’s guests.

“It is a south Indian drum used in classical music concerts to accompany a vocalist or an instrumentalist,” he said. “I have been playing this for about 18 years.”

Perhaps the highlight of the evening was a performance of Bollywood dancing on the Foellinger stage.

Saloni Sheth is a veteran of Bollywood dancing, having performed its moves for 12 years.

“We do Bollywood and hip hop,” Sheth said. “Our dance is actually a love story, telling a tale of young love.”

Her partner, Pramuk Heenatigala, is a relative newcomer to the art of Bollywood dancing, having practiced it for 11/2 years.

The choreography of Bollywood dances takes inspiration from Indian folk dances, classical dances and disco.

The program was presented by the UI’s Indian Graduate Students Association.