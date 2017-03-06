Top of the Morning, March 6, 2017

Unofficial: the made-up drinking holiday that just never goes away.

On Friday morning, on my way out the door to work, I asked my wife why University of Illinois students need an excuse to drink more alcohol than they already do. It seems to me they have plenty of opportunities every night of the week.

I’m reminded I was young once and probably would have participated had it been around in the 1970s. I plead no contest to the charge.

Covering Unofficial over the years has been everything from entertaining to — as this weekend once again reminded me — tragic. The absolute silliness that goes on — from singing and dancing in the streets to local cops trying to maintain sanity in keeping the peace without being too heavy-handed — is the entertaining part. The tragedy is the obvious consequences of young people consuming too much alcohol and the resulting consequences.

I’ve fielded irate phone calls from parents from around Chicago after seeing their kids in our photo galleries. I’ve witnessed young women remove their shirts, only to turn around right in front of a cop. And I’ve been at the balcony where someone fell to their death.

Either way, covering the story that unfolds is our job and responsibility to the community, one we take seriously.