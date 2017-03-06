UI chancellor: Talk of ending Unofficial starts now
Chancellor Robert Jones says he hopes to convene a conversation with the University of Illinois’ partners in the community soon about how to stop the drinking holiday known as Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day.
“It is antithetical to everything we try to teach our students about responsible use of alcohol. It works against all of that,” he told The News-Gazette on Monday.
Jones said he isn’t sure exactly what the process will be, but said the UI would leverage its “convening power” to bring together critical partners, including the business community in the next couple of weeks to talk about “how we transition out of this thing.”
“Where it goes, we don’t know. But we’re willing to give it a try to come to some mutual understanding about how detrimental this event is and how it reflects badly on the whole community, and not just the university,” Jones said.
“We’re not going to wait until next year to start talking about this,” he said.
Jones said he was stunned when he learned about the death of a UI student over the weekend that has been linked to Unofficial.
“It left me speechless, left me very, very saddened for this young man and his family,” he said. “Because it’s senseless. The whole event is senseless. It was very unsettling to me.
“I’ve been here less than six months. It’s the second senseless loss of life,” he said.
Ever since the death of Mr. Morales was announced, I was hoping that Chancellor Jones would be the one who would finally make this annoucement. Hopefully he will be able to work with President Killeen, and the Mayors of Champaign and Urbana, to enact some change in this event.
It has gone on way too long, and should have been reined in years ago.
Stand in line Bob... you are at least the 4th Chancellor who has been indignent about this. Short of raising the drinking age to 30, it is hypocritical of you to talk about drinking on campus when you allow open containers and open drinking with little or no supervision at the U of I fb games, or do you not notice what is going on in the parking lot below your skybox.
I am shocked, shocked that there is gambling going on here*
Captain Renout (sp)
Casablanca
Exactly how many people do they pick up in alleys so intoxicated that they are at risk of dying during tailgates? I do know there are police all over the place during the games. Somehow I doubt they see any young women taking off their clothes at tailgates. If you checked the ages of the people in the parking lot, I think you'll find it's not college kids but an older crowd.
Aside from that, he's only been here a short time. This was his first Unofficial and with any luck it could be his last. A student died "on his watch", as they say. Some people take that seriously. Other people pass the buck or make jokes.
It's very clear that bars were over-serving patrons despite having training to recognize the warning signs. They clearly were violating the law. It's clear they don't care.
