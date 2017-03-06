UI chancellor: Talk of ending Unofficial starts now

What's your take? Submit a Letter to the Editor here

Chancellor Robert Jones says he hopes to convene a conversation with the University of Illinois’ partners in the community soon about how to stop the drinking holiday known as Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day.

“It is antithetical to everything we try to teach our students about responsible use of alcohol. It works against all of that,” he told The News-Gazette on Monday.

Jones said he isn’t sure exactly what the process will be, but said the UI would leverage its “convening power” to bring together critical partners, including the business community in the next couple of weeks to talk about “how we transition out of this thing.”

“Where it goes, we don’t know. But we’re willing to give it a try to come to some mutual understanding about how detrimental this event is and how it reflects badly on the whole community, and not just the university,” Jones said.

“We’re not going to wait until next year to start talking about this,” he said.

Jones said he was stunned when he learned about the death of a UI student over the weekend that has been linked to Unofficial.

“It left me speechless, left me very, very saddened for this young man and his family,” he said. “Because it’s senseless. The whole event is senseless. It was very unsettling to me.

“I’ve been here less than six months. It’s the second senseless loss of life,” he said.