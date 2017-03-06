Unofficial's toll: 178 taken to hospital since '09

Image Gallery: Unofficial St. Patrick's Day 2017 » more Photo by: Heather Coit An Unofficial St. Patrick's Day reveler channels his inner leprechaun with empty mug in hand during the noon hour on UI Campus in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.

Frightening figures: Over the past nine years, 178 people have been transported by ambulance to local hospitals for intoxication on Unofficial weekend, according to the UI. That includes 20 this past weekend:

Year — No.

2009 —22

2010 —16

2011 —28

2012 —14

2013 —16

2014 —27

2015 —14

2016 —21

2017 —20