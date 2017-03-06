Unofficial's toll: 178 taken to hospital since '09
|
Frightening figures: Over the past nine years, 178 people have been transported by ambulance to local hospitals for intoxication on Unofficial weekend, according to the UI. That includes 20 this past weekend:
Year — No.
2009 —22
2010 —16
2011 —28
2012 —14
2013 —16
2014 —27
2015 —14
2016 —21
2017 —20
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.