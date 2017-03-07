Champaign man gets 10 years for robbing same store twice
URBANA — A Champaign man who told police he was addicted to heroin is headed to prison for 10 years after pleading guilty to robbing the same store twice in two weeks.
Joseph O. Barrett, 46, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Myers Court, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated robbery.
He admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that on Nov. 14 and again on Nov. 27, he entered the Dollar General store at 3001 W. Bradley Ave., C, and robbed the same employee of cash while armed with what appeared to be a handgun.
In the first holdup, he wore a mask. In the second, he did not.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said police got surveillance video from the business and shared the pictures with Champaign County Crime Stoppers.
Police received a tip, based on a tattoo the robber had on his neck, that it might be Barrett.
In early January, they did a court-authorized search of his home and found a pellet pistol. Champaign police interviewed him and he admitted he had a heroin addiction.
Banach said Barrett had previous convictions in Illinois for burglary, theft and domestic battery and others from Florida for larceny, possession of a controlled substance, forgery of a motor vehicle tag, indecent exposure, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and resisting a peace officer.
Barrett was given credit on his sentence for 58 days already served in the county jail.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.