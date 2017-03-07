Champaign man gets 10 years for robbing same store twice

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Joseph O. Barrett, 46, of Champaign, sentenced Tuesday, March 7, 2017, to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery alleging he held up the Dollar General Store, 3001 W. Bradley Ave., C, on Nov. 14 and 27.

URBANA — A Champaign man who told police he was addicted to heroin is headed to prison for 10 years after pleading guilty to robbing the same store twice in two weeks.

Joseph O. Barrett, 46, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Myers Court, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated robbery.

He admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that on Nov. 14 and again on Nov. 27, he entered the Dollar General store at 3001 W. Bradley Ave., C, and robbed the same employee of cash while armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

In the first holdup, he wore a mask. In the second, he did not.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said police got surveillance video from the business and shared the pictures with Champaign County Crime Stoppers.

Police received a tip, based on a tattoo the robber had on his neck, that it might be Barrett.

In early January, they did a court-authorized search of his home and found a pellet pistol. Champaign police interviewed him and he admitted he had a heroin addiction.

Banach said Barrett had previous convictions in Illinois for burglary, theft and domestic battery and others from Florida for larceny, possession of a controlled substance, forgery of a motor vehicle tag, indecent exposure, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and resisting a peace officer.

Barrett was given credit on his sentence for 58 days already served in the county jail.