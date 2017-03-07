Champaign man gets probation in 'drug deal gone bad'
URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted taking part in what he told police was a "drug deal gone bad" has been sentenced to two years of probation.
In return for his guilty plea to aggravated battery, a more serious charge of armed robbery lodged against Larome Anderson was dismissed.
Anderson, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, admitting that on Dec. 8, he hit a man in the eye with a hammer.
Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach told Judge Heidi Ladd that the battery occurred in Anderson's home and that he knew the victim.
Anderson and two other men allegedly beat up the victim during an argument over the victim selling cannabis.
Banach said Anderson's only prior conviction was a misdemeanor offense for violating a no-contact order.
