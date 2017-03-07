Gill to seek Democration nomination to challenge Davis

BLOOMINGTON — Nineteen months before Election Day, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has his first announced opponent in the 13th Congressional District: five-time congressional candidate Dr. David Gill.

Gill, an emergency medicine physician, Tuesday morning announced he would seek the Democratic nomination in the congressional district that stretches from Champaign-Urbana on the northeast to Collinsville and Edwardsville on the southwest.

Gill told The News-Gazette in January that he was "strongly considering" a sixth run for Congress in 2018. He has run as a Democrat in the past but tried to run as an independent last year before being removed from the ballot by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago.

Gill has run for Congress in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012. Only in 2012 did he run in the 13th District, falling to Davis. 46.5 percent to 46.2 percent. Independent John Hartman of Edwardsville got 7.2 percent of the vote that year

"I've long maintained that Mr. Hartman's presence in that race caused the majority of voters in IL-13 to be misrepresented," said Gill. "Mr. Hartman echoed my views on all the important issues of the day, such as single-payer health care, campaign finance reform, and aggressive action against climate change. We won on those and many other issues, but because the vote was split just enough, Rodney Davis was able to go to Washington."

In the previous races, Gill ran in the old 15th Congressional District against retired U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana.

Announcing his candidacy Tuesday, Gill said the presidency of Donald Trump "is a true threat to our republic. Our country needs members of Congress to stand up against the Trump agenda, and I intend to do so."

Gill may not be the only Democrat on the Democratic primary ballot next spring. State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, said last that she is "open" to considering a run for Congress, and Mark Wicklund of Decatur, who ran against Davis last year, said he also is considering a second try.