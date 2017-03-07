Groce: 'My focus is on one day at a time'

CHAMPAIGN — Discussion and questions about the future of the Illinois basketball program have swirled this season.

Will the Illini make the NCAA tournament? What happens if they don’t? What’s John Groce’s future? How is tied to results?

Groce’s focus, however, remains narrow, as Illinois prepares to face Michigan on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” Groce said Tuesday afternoon responding to a question if he expected to return next season. “I’m worried about Michigan on Thursday. For me to tell the players that we’re climbing the ladder, taking one step at a time, and doing it that way every single day and then to not do that myself would be hypocritical.

“Trying to predict the future or look back at this point in the rear view mirror, in my opinion, is a waste of time.”

Groce said he speaks with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman at least weekly — sometimes daily. Whitman makes every road trip, and Groce said that support has been “awesome.”

According to Groce, their conversations don’t trend toward the future either. Whitman has declined all media requests until the end of the season but did say in early February he supports the basketball program to “the nth degree.”

“We talk a lot and talk about our team with recruiting or whatever it might be,” Groce said about his discussions with Whitman. “For me, right now my focus is on one day at a time. I think he knows that, he senses that. He’s around us enough and hears what I’m saying to the team, to our staff. He respects that, and that’s how we’ve left it.”