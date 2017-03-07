Photo by: The News-Gazette Kelvin Hartfield poses a question to the judge while on the screen remotely from the Champaign County Satellite jail at his arraignemnt at the Champaign County Courthouse on Thursday, July 28, 2016.

URBANA — A Champaign teen who had to be arrested to testify at a trial told a Champaign County jury Tuesday that she was with accused armed robber Kelvin Hartfield last summer as he left a gas station holdup.

Tierykah Wiley, 18, also testified she was present minutes later at an Urbana mobile home park when shots were exchanged between Hartfield and Champaign County sheriff's deputies.

"I was scared. I thought I might die," Wiley told the five men and seven women hearing Hartfield's case.

Hartfield, 21, is being tried for the July 26 armed robbery of the clerk at the Shell gas station, 1812 N. Cunningham Ave., U, and for aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly firing at four Champaign County sheriff's deputies who converged to try to talk to him in the wake of that robbery.

Judge Tom Difanis, Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar and Assistant Public Defender George Vargas picked the jury Monday.

Lozar had subpoenaed Wiley to come to court Monday but when she didn't show up, Lozar filed a petition to hold her in indirect criminal contempt and Difanis issued a body attachment for her. She was picked up Monday night at a home in Champaign and appeared on the witness stand in handcuffs Tuesday morning.

Last week when Wiley didn't show up to testify against co-defendant Kydel Brown, 23, Lozar dismissed — with leave to refile — an armed robbery charge against Brown, who is accused only of the Shell station holdup.

Wiley's testimony came after that of gas station clerk Laurie Morris, who was working alone about 12:50 a.m. that Tuesday. She was in the back of the station getting ice when she heard someone say, 'Come with me.'

"I looked up and he was waving a gun in my face," she said of the robber, whose head was covered with a dirty white T-shirt that had holes cut in it for the eyes.

Morris said the gunman walked her to the front of the station where a second man, with a red T-shirt similarly placed over his head, was scooping cartons of Newport cigarettes into a backpack.

"He had me open the register and told me to lay on the floor," said Morris, who did as told, thinking foremost about her children. "I didn't want to die."

She said the two men were in the station about two minutes taking cash from the register, cartons of Newports, individual packs of Newports and cigars, before fleeing. After she heard the front door bell ring as they left, Morris locked the door and called police.

She saw a tan Buick parked on the other side of the fence dividing the station from the adjacent Motel 6. "It was like they were there waiting to take off."

"I saw three people when they pulled off. I seen them taking their head waps off in the car," Morris said, adding she could not identify the people.

Champaign County sheriff's deputies Rob DeRouchie, Joshua Demko, and Richard Ferriman, all testified that after hearing of the holdup, they headed toward the Casey's gas station on East University Avenue in Urbana, about 1 1/2 miles east and south of the Shell station. Behind the Casey's to the east is the Woodland Acres Trailer Park.

In the park, Demko saw a tan Buick matching the one believed used in the holdup. He watched it, conferring with fellow deputies on how best to approach.

The deputies said the Buick was parked next to a maroon or red Hyundai with its trunk lid up. Later, they found Newport cigarettes in that trunk.

In the front passenger seat of the Hyundai was a man and in the back passenger seat was a woman.

Ferriman said he shone his flashlight on the car and a tall. slim black man, with black jogging pants, red boxer shorts and no shirt, got out.

"I told him to stop. He kept walking to the back of the car," Ferriman said.

Demko and DeRouchie then approached and were closer to the man.

"He turns, his right arm raised and he fires two to three shots toward Demko," Ferriman said.

Demko testified he was about four feet behind the man when the shots were fired.

"He turns around with his arm behind his back and I see muzzle flashes. Yes sir, they were aimed at me," Demko said in response to Lozar.

No deputies were hit.

Demko and Ferriman both said they had their weapons out to return fire but did not do so until after the man got away from the mobile homes and into an open field to the north. The deputies said they continued to look for him but did not find him that night. They did not know if they hit him.

John Hampton, a mobile home park resident, testified that on Aug. 17, about three weeks after the gunfire exchange, he found a revolver in weeds at the back of his shed and called police to get it.

Wiley went from several "I don't recall" and "I don't remember" responses early in her testimony to eventually admitting that she was waiting in a car when Hartfield and Brown came out of a gas station and drove to a mobile home park.

She also admitted she told a sheriff's detective the day after the holdup that they had planned to switch cars after the robbery. She said Brown had gone in a trailer and Hartfield was transferring "lots of cigarettes" from the Buick to the trunk of the Hyundai.

"That's when the police came," she said, adding she heard shots.

On cross-examination by Vargas, Wiley admitted telling the detective that she was "drunk and high" that night but denied that the detective ever told her she wouldn't be charged if she cooperated.

She admitted she gave several different statements to police.

"I didn't know what to do. I do take responsbility for being in that car. I shouldn't have been there. I just wanted to get home to my mom. It was her birthday," Wiley said, crying. "I was scared. I thought I might die."

Asked by Vargas if she drove the getaway car from the gas station, Wiley responded "no." And asked if she brought up Hartfield's name to police "to save you own skin," Wiley again responded with an emphatic "no."

The trial is expected to take much of the week.