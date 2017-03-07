Indiana man arrested after stabbing at Monticello hotel
MONTICELLO — Monticello police are investigating a stabbing they say occurred at Foster Inn at 1414 N. Market St. early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the motel at about 12:21 a.m., where they found a bleeding Jonibek Tulaganov, 25, of Indianapolis, in the doorway of one of the rooms.
He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment, which police say included a punctured lung and minor bleeding.
Witnesses told authorities that David R. Gogitidze, 21, of Fishers, Ind., had stabbed Tulaganov three times – once each in the back, stomach and left side.
Gogitidze was arrested and faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery.
The investigating is ongoing. Monticello Police were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office and Kirby Ambulance Service.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.