Indiana man arrested after stabbing at Monticello hotel

MONTICELLO — Monticello police are investigating a stabbing they say occurred at Foster Inn at 1414 N. Market St. early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the motel at about 12:21 a.m., where they found a bleeding Jonibek Tulaganov, 25, of Indianapolis, in the doorway of one of the rooms.

He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment, which police say included a punctured lung and minor bleeding.

Witnesses told authorities that David R. Gogitidze, 21, of Fishers, Ind., had stabbed Tulaganov three times – once each in the back, stomach and left side.

Gogitidze was arrested and faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery.

The investigating is ongoing. Monticello Police were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office and Kirby Ambulance Service.