Jim Dey: Sad but true: The UI's reputation is tied to Unofficial

Farce turned to tragedy — again — over the weekend during the annual binge-drinking fest known as Unofficial St. Patrick's Day.

If it wasn't before, the third fatality in 11 years makes Unofficial an official disaster and disgrace for the University of Illinois, the community and, although they probably haven't figured it out yet, the hundreds of young people who consider a designated day of alcoholic excess to be just what the doctor ordered as winter turns to spring in central Illinois.

What started out as an ill-conceived promotional event by campus bar owners trying to gin up business has drawn blood, generated hospital admissions and shattered lives.

No wonder then-UI President B. Joseph White years ago characterized the event as "everything we don't want." Like the guest who won't leave, Unofficial just keeps hanging around.

But its appeal to a select segment of the UI student body and visitors from out of town is as undeniable as it is lamentable.

Let's not pretend, however, that these Unofficial-related deaths, sickening and avoidable though they may be, are the only casualties that can be directly tied to excessive alcohol consumption. And let's not pretend that it's just college kids who overindulge to the point of hurting themselves or others.

Drunk driving fatalities are a scourge that cuts across all ages and demographics. Even in the face of heavy law enforcement attention or widespread social disapproval, the number of people arrested for DUI or involved in DUI-related fatalities is staggering.

That general problem, however, is diffuse while Unofficial is specific — right here one weekend a year.

What can be done about it?

The mayors use their legal power to limit crowd sizes, campus locations and private parties. Law enforcement — university, local, county and state — concentrate manpower in designated areas identified as potential trouble spots. The UI even sends letters to its students' parents asking them to warn their children not to join in.

In other words, the law — real public officials, real police officers and authority of both in loco parentis and actual parentis — is all over Unofficial.

But there's another law that trumps those efforts — it's called the law of supply and demand.

It's Economics 101 — an almost inexhaustible supply of young people who want to participate in what they think, hope and pray will be a great day of alcohol-fueled fun.

Here's an example of the real reach of Unofficial.

A few years ago, a group of three childhood friends who grew up in Litchfield decided to vacation in Phoenix, Ariz., for spring training.

Out for dinner one evening, the trio struck up a conversation with a young waiter at a restaurant where they were having dinner.

They exchange pleasantries and information about their hometowns, the waiter indicating he was from Northern Illinois. When one of the diners said he was from Champaign, the waiter's face lit up like a Christmas tree.

"Unofficial St. Patrick's Day," he said.

The waiter said he couldn't make it that year but had friends who did. Boy, he sure wished he could have been there.

Why?

One sure sign of youth is the everlasting search for the Holy Grail of Fun, that perfect event that features people and activities that transcend a mere good time. In other words, an epic great time that will leave the participants permanently enriched, mostly through human contact that is potentially life-changing.

So don't underestimate the appeal of a pseudo-event — it's only Unofficial St. Patrick's Day at the UI — that carries with it vestiges of carnival and companionship. The problem is that it's centered around self-destructive alcohol consumption that starts early and goes late — or as late as the participants can stand it before they pass out, get physically ill or decide they've had all the glee they can stand.

Does that really sound like an enriching experience? Probably not to adults, but to young people who hear their friends talk about how they skipped class, started drinking, hung out and laughed until they puked, it's a blast many of them prefer not to miss. After all, who wants to be the dullard who says he was at the library?

And what are the UI and the cities to do about it?

Campus bar entry ages are raised to 21. Alcohol sales are limited. Restrictions are put in place to ensure bar owners have emergency plans in place.

But virtually any college student can figure out ways around those rules. It's just not that hard to get drunk on a college campus where the culture of binge-drinking is firmly in place.

The good news is that the participants' chances of surviving Unofficial are very good. Just think of the many thousands of young people who have participated in Unofficial over the years in contrast to the relative handful of casualties.

The whole thing represents stupidity on steroids, a grotesque waste of time, energy and resources. But remember, there is a reason for the old saying that, for many people, youth is a blunder.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.