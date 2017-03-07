More golf to be played at Railside

Other Related Content Railside shuts down

GIBSON CITY — Closed since November, Railside Golf Course is expected to open soon under new ownership.

Gibson City resident Guy Percy said Tuesday that he and a group of other investors are readying to sign a purchase agreement — perhaps as early as this week — with the course’s owner, Doug Brucker of Sibley, who had contemplated turning the 197-acre course into farmland.

“I love corn and beans, and we don’t have much of a town without the corn and beans that surround us,” Percy said, “but we think we don’t need any more corn right now.”

Under the proposed deal, Brucker would sell all but 80 acres of the 18-hole course in Gibson City to the investor group, Percy said. What Brucker plans to do with the remaining 80 acres — which comprise the nine holes farthest away from the clubhouse — was not immediately known.

The investor group would also obtain ownership of Railside’s 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, which features a pro shop, restaurant, lounge and 150-seat banquet facility.

“It will be a fully functioning golf facility with a restaurant and banquet facilities,” Percy said, noting that the only difference is it would have a different number of holes.

Percy would not say how many holes the course would feature, but he did disclose that “we’re going to do something very innovative and trendy and cool as all-get-out.”

“We are buying 10 holes and three practice greens,” Percy said. “So we’re going to be creative (on the use of that acreage). It’s going to be cool. There’s a trend out there toward another size of golf course that we’re going to engage in.”

Percy said Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s golf team will be able to use the course for its practices and competitions, as well.

Percy said he is confident the sale can be finalized soon, assuring Railside’s members that they will still have a place to play golf locally.

Percy declined to disclose terms of the impending sale.

The 56-year-old Percy, who served as Railside’s PGA golf pro from 1993 to 2004, said he was drawn to the idea of buying Railside because of its importance to not just himself but the Gibson City community as a whole.

“I got a lot of my heart and soul in the place,” Percy said. “I came to this town in 1993 because of Railside Golf Club. I was their first PGA pro for 11 years. And it’s impacted thousands of young people — and not just young people but a whole lot of us. We enjoy the recreational opportunities.”

Railside had been in operation since 1993.