Parkland board candidates united in support for athletics

CHAMPAIGN — Not one of the 10 candidates for the Parkland College board favors eliminating the athletics program, which costs the Champaign-based community college about $750,000 a year.

Eliminating athletics has been a singular goal of retiring Parkland board member Donna Giertz, although she has been unable to find any support among her board colleagues.

And it appears that will continue to be the case, based on the opinions expressed at a candidate's forum Monday night at Parkland. The forum was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, the NACCP Champaign County and The News-Gazette.

The only candidate expressing any question about the athletics program was board Chairman Dana Trimble, who is running for another six-year term. Trimble said he would continue to review athletics expenses, "but I am not in favor of wholesale cuts."

Most of the other candidates voiced enthusiasm for athletics, ranging from Bianca Green of Champaign, who said it helps bring national recognition to Parkland, to Rochelle Harden, a faculty member at the college, who said that student athletes seldom miss class and that their coaches "are excellent mentors."

Ten candidates are on the ballot in the April 4 Parkland election: six seeking one of the three six-year terms available and four seeking a single two-year term.

On the subject of tuition increases — which have become an annual occurrence at Parkland for the last 25 years — there also was little difference of opinion.

Trimble said that "for the time being, I'm afraid tuition increases may be the reality. We'll keep them as small as we possibly can."

Becky Densmore of Champaign, a candidate for the two-year term, said that annual tuition increases "are the reality of the economic world we're living in right now."

Green said that Parkland's foundation is working hard to provide more financial aid for students.

John Barry Howell of Urbana, a candidate for the two-year term, noted that Parkland's tuition is among the highest in the state but that given the state's financial situation "we're going to have to continue to look at tuition increases as a possibility."

Kathleen Robbins, also a candidate for a two-year term, said Parkland has to work hard to help students find scholarship opportunities and to keep them in school.

E.J. Donaghey of Savoy, who is running for a six-year term, said that Parkland alumni and other supporters should be encouraged to donate to the school's foundation.

Incumbent Greg Knott of St. Joseph, also seeking a six-year term, said Parkland needed to do more work with state and federal officials to advocate for financial aid.

Richard Taylor of Champaign said that "raising tuition has to be avoided," and that Parkland should work with local businesses to support more need-based scholarships.

Two candidates for six-year terms went in a different direction on tuition increases.

Harden said Parkland should lower its tuition rates, something she acknowledged sounded "really crazy."

"I think it would do a wonderful job of bringing in students," she said.

And Rabel Burdge of Urbana favored a property tax increase over raising tuition.

"I don't think it's that big of a burden" compared to "raising student fees," he said.

About 50 people attended the event at Parkland's student union. Among those in attendance were Tom Ramage, the college's president, and continuing board members James Ayers of Monticello and Jim Voyles of Tuscola.