Tilton's Olde Lamplighter extinguished

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Ryan Bernhardt, left, superintendent of Razmus Demolition Service of Chrisman, and laborer Dylan Waltz pick through debris Monday while Rocky Zimmerman razes the Olde Lamplighter, 9 E. 14th St., Tilton.

TILTON — For Dee Ann Ryan, the Olde Lamplighter brings to mind a special — if somewhat humorous — memory.

Back in 1978, the then-20-something X-ray technologist met a young attorney at a watering hole in Danville. Later that evening, they moved on to the Tilton nightclub, where they shared their first dance.

In the club's heyday, the list of performers included young Jerry Van Dyke, Chubby Checker, Tommy James and the Shondells and Mickey Gilley (three times). But this was the disco era.

"The only dance Dave knew was the bump," Ryan said of her husband of 34 years.

Over the next few years, the couple returned to the Lamplighter many times over to dance under the strobe lights and socialize with friends late into the night.

"It was everybody's go-to place," Ryan said Monday. "It will be strange not seeing it there."

Considered by many as a local entertainment landmark for a several decades, the Lamplighter, at 9 E. 14th St., was torn down Monday by Razmus Demolition Service of Chrisman. Demolition Superintendent Ryan Bernhardt said he and his crew got started around 10 a.m. and planned to be done by the end of the day.

The building's owner, Joe Glick, could not be reached for comment regarding his plans for the about-3.1-acre site.

Tilton Mayor David Phillips said he was unaware of any plans for the property on the northeast corner of Georgetown Road, also Illinois 1, and East 14th Street.

"He probably wanted to clear it so it will be easier to sell," Phillips said. "Business people don't want to come in and have to demolish buildings. They would rather have a clean site to build on."

Phillips added he's glad to see the building go.

"It's actually a safety hazard," he said, pointing out it's fallen into disrepair since sitting vacant.

The Lamplighter's original, brick building was constructed in the mid-1940s, according to Bart Collins, 76, of Georgetown. He and two partners were the business' third owners, and they owned it for 23 years.

"The story goes that the guy who built it was big gambler out of Chicago named Whitey ... and he paid cash for the construction out of the trunk of his Cadillac," Collins said, adding it cost $138,000 to build. "It was very successful ... but his bookkeeper turned him in for income-tax fraud, and the man went to prison."

Collins said Frank and Vesta Majors operated the nightclub for the original owners. They took it over, and at some point, got permission from Dick and Jerry Van Dyke to name an upstairs room after them.

Frank's brother, Ralph, built an addition on the east side for a restaurant called the Lamp Post.

"It didn't make it financially," Collins said, adding that Frank Majors kept the liquor license for the club

In 1964, Collins, then 25, approached Majors about buying the business, but the owner wanted $125,000.

"They'd really let the place run down. It needed everything," Collins said.

A year or so later, he and his partners — Larry Wells and Roger Nourie — gave Majors $50,000 in cash, and it was theirs.

After six months, the new owners closed the restaurant and expanded the nightclub into that area during an extensive renovation. Fred Halls — who, along with his brother George, used to open for Jerry Van Dyke at the club and later headlined Freddy and the Freeloaders — and his wife served as managers two different times.

"Freddy always had a knack for great musicians, and he always managed to put together a good band," Collins said.

The club booked nationally known acts like Gilley, George Jones, Johnny Lee, and Gary Lewis and the Playboys, to name a few, on Sundays as a special promotion "before there was a civic center." They also showcased local talent, including Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets (their first of many gigs in the area), Bolero and Hall's group, which played all types of music.

Other famous guests included Jerry Van Dyke, George Lindsey and Maggie Peterson (Goober and Charlene on "The Andy Griffith Show"), Gene Hackman, Waylon Jennings, and Larry Bird, whom Collins met at his disco in Terre Haute, Ind.

"We were very successful, and we had a lot of fun doing it," Collins said. "We had the best bands and the best entertainment."

They also had a strict dress code, including no blue jeans, which they enforced with the help of beloved bouncer Kenny "Peany" Rosnett. But the guests didn't mind.

"People enjoyed going," Collins said, adding it drew crowds of 500 or 600 people on Friday and Saturday nights. "Friday was date night, and Saturday was couples night. Seeing people have a good time, that was our goal."

Later, Collins made a sizable investment to remodel the club and reopen the restaurant, called Fiddler on the Hoof. It was designed like one of his favorite restaurants in Colfax, Ind.

"It was a beautiful place. We had the best food, but it just wasn't successful," he said, adding it lasted three years.

Business, in general, had fallen off. Collins said a project that reduced road traffic and the opening of the David Palmer Arena didn't help.

Eventually Collins, who worked as a lineman for Ameren Illinois for 52 years, grew tired of the nightclub business and sold his share to the Glicks.

The business alternated between being closed and opening for occasional banquets, fundraisers and teen dance nights. In February 2002, Debbie James opened the Lamplighter Steakhouse and Lounge. However, it closed in 2002.

While the building had been vacant for more than a decade, Collins said it still brought back many fond memories.

"Maybe when it's gone, I won't think about it that much," he said.