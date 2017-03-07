Tuscola woman involved in rollover arrested for DUI

PESOTUM — A Tuscola woman was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence after a single vehicle rollover crash.

Virginia L. Stovall, 42, was northbound around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 45 just north of Champaign County Road 000N when she lost control of her gold 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe, state police say. It overturned and came to a rest about 25–30 feet from the road.

During the investigation, Stovall was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and was taken to the Champaign County Jail, where she faced additional charges for possession of a hypodermic syringe and bringing contraband into a penal institution.