Urbana council approves mental-health resolution

URBANA — The city council gave its unanimous final approval Monday to efforts that intertwine mental-health services with public safety.

The exact plan for connecting the two areas will be outlined in a study conducted by the county and local mental-health providers. The study is funded by a Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program grant and will be followed with an application for an implementation grant.

Still, the council's vote committed Urbana to putting money toward the study's recommendations, especially when planning the upcoming fiscal year's budget this summer.

The vote also confirms that the phrase "ensuring adequate mental-health services for residents of Urbana" will be added to the city's "Statement of Goals," according to the proposed resolution, which calls on other areas of the county, including Champaign, to join in the efforts.

There was no discussion or comments from aldermen before they gave the thumbs-up.

The resolution, authored by Alderman Eric Jakobsson, came after the council decided in February to hire two new police officers, a decision that garnered a lot of public input and interest. The ability for police to aid those with mental illness frequently came up while the council discussed whether to hire the officers.

Urbana police reports classified in the "Health, Mental Health and Wellness" category continuously increased from 375 in 2011 to 725 in 2016, according to the resolution.

"Often, mental illness is not diagnosed and not treated, so the individual emerges from the contact with the criminal-justice system without adequately addressing the individual's mental-health condition," the resolution says.

Previous versions of the resolution included provisions to have those entering the criminal-justice system get an immediate mental-health and substance-abuse assessment, and receive treatment if a mental illness is detected, no matter their case's legal standing.

In other business, it was announced this week that the Landmark Hotel's developer is working on a deal to redevelop the property under Hilton's Tapestry Collection brand. Mayor Laurel Prussing said Monday that financial details will come out in two to three weeks.

The council also gave unanimous final approval to a plan from the owners of Crane Alley and Canopy Club to redevelop the Crane Alley bar and restaurant into a New Orleans-inspired nightclub with an outdoor beer garden that extends into Fish Alley. The city will provide a $92,000 redevelopment loan for the $400,000 project, slated for completion this April.