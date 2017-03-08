Area history, March 8, 2017
Today is Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1917, Mischa Elman, one of America's foremost violinists, delighted an audience that more than filled the University of Illinois Auditorium for the fourth Star Course presentation that year. Temporary boxes had to be built on the sides of the stage to accommodate the crowd.
In 1967, Gov. Otto Kerner released a report calling for a prohibition of strikes by public employees — including teachers — but setting up arbitration services. "We are not dealing with economic conditions in the public market," said Martin Wagner, chairman of a commission reporting to the governor and a professor of labor and industrial relations at the University of Illinois. "The sources of revenue are made available through the democratic process, and bargaining doesn't fit here in the same manner as it does in the business economic sector."
In 2002, as many as 600 jobs at the University of Illinois could be cut at the university's three campuses in the coming fiscal year, warned UI President James Stukel. The job cuts, which include 190 faculty positions, could come even if a 10 percent tuition increase is approved, Stukel told lawmakers.
