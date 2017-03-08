Burger King in Danville robbed

DANVILLE — Danville Police are looking for a man who robbed a fast food restaurant late Tuesday night.

Cmd. Josh Webb said police were called to the robbery at Burger King, 18 E. West Newell Road, at 11:48 p.m.

As officers arrived, a man fled the restaurant and ran into a wooded area north of the business. Officers searched the area for several hours, but were unable to locate him.

Employees told police the suspect entered the restaurant and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount, he fled. They said he did not display any weapon during the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male who is about 5-foot, 8-inches tall with a thick build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crimestoppers at 446-TIPS (8477).