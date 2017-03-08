C-U at Home founder on the move

Video: MJs Minute: Melany Jackson » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Marcus Jackson and the C-U At Home boss chatted in our studios.

CHAMPAIGN — Melany Jackson, the founder and leader of C-U at Home, said today she will leave the agency and community to move to Colorado Springs, Colo. in early September.

She doesn’t have specific plans yet, she said, but “the word I got from the Lord is rest.”

The agency which serves people without homes, primarily through the Phoenix Drop-In Center at its headquarters at 34 E. Green St., C, is also the sponsor of the annual One Winter Night fund-raiser that puts people in boxes to sleep overnight in downtown Champaign each February.

The 47-year-old Jackson, who is executive director of C-U at Home, launched the agency six years ago, beginning with a focus on housing for the most vulnerable people living on the streets of Champaign-Urbana.

The agency will continue to be run by Rob Dalhaus, its managing director, after she leaves and she believes her position won’t be filled, Jackson said.

