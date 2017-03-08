C-U at Home founder on the move
CHAMPAIGN — Melany Jackson, the founder and leader of C-U at Home, said today she will leave the agency and community to move to Colorado Springs, Colo. in early September.
She doesn’t have specific plans yet, she said, but “the word I got from the Lord is rest.”
The agency which serves people without homes, primarily through the Phoenix Drop-In Center at its headquarters at 34 E. Green St., C, is also the sponsor of the annual One Winter Night fund-raiser that puts people in boxes to sleep overnight in downtown Champaign each February.
The 47-year-old Jackson, who is executive director of C-U at Home, launched the agency six years ago, beginning with a focus on housing for the most vulnerable people living on the streets of Champaign-Urbana.
The agency will continue to be run by Rob Dalhaus, its managing director, after she leaves and she believes her position won’t be filled, Jackson said.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.