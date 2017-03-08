Champaign officials say no meeting yet set for Unofficial talks

CHAMPAIGN — A day after University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones declared his intent to work with the city and its partners to end Unofficial St. Patrick's Day, city officials said they haven't been directly contacted but anticipate a meeting.

Unofficial, the yearly drinking "holiday" celebrated by many UI students, was originally organized by bar owners to make up for business lost when St. Patrick's Day fell during spring break. Police said Friday's death of 23-year-old Jonathan Morales, who fell from an interior balcony in an apartment complex, was connected to the festivities.

Jones "did not speak directly to me," Mayor Deb Feinen said, "but I'd love to meet with him."

City Manager Dorothy David said she wasn't specifically contacted either, but she has heard of early plans to get Jones together with city officials from Champaign and Urbana.

Council members expressed their condolences to Morales' family Tuesday and thanked first responders for working together.

Feinen, who also serves as city liquor commissioner, issues a yearly emergency order for Unofficial that sets restrictions for campus bars that forbids opening before 10 a.m., holding private functions with special prices or serving beer in pitchers. It also restricts the issuance of keg permits, raises the bar-entry age from 19 to 21 and requires an employee age 21 or older to check IDs at every bar entrance.

On Friday, firefighters did occupancy checks throughout Campustown, and Feinen said law enforcement was beefed up with officers from Champaign, Urbana, the UI, Illinois State Police, Champaign County and Parkland College.

In other business, the council approved buying six new squad cars for the police patrol fleet. Of the six currently in use, one will be retained until 2021 and then reassigned to the Public Works Department, while four will replace cars currently used by student resource officers.