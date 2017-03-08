Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Charges dismissed in robbery of Champaign cellphone store
| Subscribe

More Local

Charges dismissed in robbery of Champaign cellphone store

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 4:54pm | Michael Kiser

URBANA — Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to the armed robbery of a Champaign cellphone store last summer.

The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office said that armed robbery and aggravated battery charges were dropped on Monday against Jaevontae Williams, 23, and Randy Williams, 27, both of Kankakee.

The state's attorney's office said no lab test results tied them to the robbery of the Sprint Store on North Prospect Avenue last July.

Prosecutors also didn't believe that the case could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Jury selection had originally been scheduled for Monday in the case.

Champaign police previously said that two men — one armed with a gun — took property from the Sprint store and tied up customers and employees during the robbery.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

cjw61822@hotmail.com wrote 50 min 42 sec ago

They were caught with the stolen phones an hour later by ISP........ these guys are being tried federally .. the feds wont be dropping the case, but our SA sure will........