Charges dismissed in robbery of Champaign cellphone store

URBANA — Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to the armed robbery of a Champaign cellphone store last summer.

The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office said that armed robbery and aggravated battery charges were dropped on Monday against Jaevontae Williams, 23, and Randy Williams, 27, both of Kankakee.

The state's attorney's office said no lab test results tied them to the robbery of the Sprint Store on North Prospect Avenue last July.

Prosecutors also didn't believe that the case could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Jury selection had originally been scheduled for Monday in the case.

Champaign police previously said that two men — one armed with a gun — took property from the Sprint store and tied up customers and employees during the robbery.