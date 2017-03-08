Davis 'proud' of GOP health care plan
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says he was among a group of House Republicans who met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday about the House GOP-sponsored American Health Care Act.
The three-term Taylorville Republican said he is "proud" of the health care proposal, which is intended to be a replacement for former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
"After four years of watching premiums more than double, deductibles skyrocket, choices dwindle for my constituents under Obamacare, I am proud to be part of a responsible health care solution to lower costs and increase options for individuals and families," Davis said in a statement. "This bill keeps our promise of not just repealing and replacing Obamacare, but doing it without pulling the rug out from under millions of Americans whose health care was significantly changed by Obamacare."
Davis said that the Republican plan protects pre-existing conditions and allows young adults under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance, "and those who currently qualify for Medicaid will remain covered unless their economic situation improves.
"We also help those who were left behind by Obamacare: middle-class Americans who were forced to buy insurance with costly premiums and deductibles but didn't qualify for subsidies. Our plan also makes several changes that will lower overall costs so these tax credits go further for families and individuals."
Referring to political opposition both from Democrats and conservative Republicans, Davis said "that when people on the far sides of both parties are unhappy, then you usually know you're doing something right."
"Some members, from both parties, may not want to face the mess that Obamacare has created and what is required to clean it up, but we made a promise to the American people to responsibly fix our health care system and that's what this bill does."
Go Rodney. Sell Obamacare lite (Trumpcare? RepublicanCare?). Don't worry about all of the negative press, about how much it will hurt everyone except the wealthy, increasing insurance costs and cutting 10-20 million people off from insurance. Don't worry that "access to insurance" is not the same as insurance itself (anyone has "access" to multimillion dollar houses, cars galore, etc... - what they may not have is the means to afford it). Don't worry about the fact that for 8 years, you had the chance to fix some of the issues that surrounded the ACA but instead held 70 votes to repeal it without any thought of what to do then.
Go sell this crappy plan. Then actually meet with your constituents for a change.
And oh - please investigate the many Trump scandals that exist - pay for play at Trump hotels, golfing every weekend, selling Ivanka's projects using POTUS accounts, Russia connections, unfounded assertions of Obama wiretapping you, election fraud (among others)...
I am not impressed with the job you are (not) doing.
Go Rodney. Sell Obamacare lite (Trumpcare? RepublicanCare?). Don't worry about all of the negative press, about how much it will hurt everyone except the wealthy, increasing insurance costs and cutting 10-20 million people off from insurance. Don't worry that "access to insurance" is not the same as insurance itself (anyone has "access" to multimillion dollar houses, cars galore, etc... - what they may not have is the means to afford it). Don't worry about the fact that for 8 years, you had the chance to fix some of the issues that surrounded the ACA but instead held 70 votes to repeal it without any thought of what to do then.
Go sell this crappy plan. Then actually meet with your constituents for a change.
And oh - please investigate the many Trump scandals that exist - pay for play at Trump hotels, golfing every weekend, selling Ivanka's projects using POTUS accounts, Russia connections, unfounded assertions of Obama wiretapping you, election fraud (among others)...
I am not impressed with the job you are (not) doing.
He's happy with it because he knows supporting it will end his career as a legislator and hasten the days he can really cash in as a pay-to-play lobbyist.
That's where the real money is.
And the healthcare executives who make billions of this travesty of a bill will be happy to hire Davis once he gets voted out in November 2018...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.