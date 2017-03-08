Davis 'proud' of GOP health care plan

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says he was among a group of House Republicans who met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday about the House GOP-sponsored American Health Care Act.

The three-term Taylorville Republican said he is "proud" of the health care proposal, which is intended to be a replacement for former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

"After four years of watching premiums more than double, deductibles skyrocket, choices dwindle for my constituents under Obamacare, I am proud to be part of a responsible health care solution to lower costs and increase options for individuals and families," Davis said in a statement. "This bill keeps our promise of not just repealing and replacing Obamacare, but doing it without pulling the rug out from under millions of Americans whose health care was significantly changed by Obamacare."

Davis said that the Republican plan protects pre-existing conditions and allows young adults under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance, "and those who currently qualify for Medicaid will remain covered unless their economic situation improves.

"We also help those who were left behind by Obamacare: middle-class Americans who were forced to buy insurance with costly premiums and deductibles but didn't qualify for subsidies. Our plan also makes several changes that will lower overall costs so these tax credits go further for families and individuals."

Referring to political opposition both from Democrats and conservative Republicans, Davis said "that when people on the far sides of both parties are unhappy, then you usually know you're doing something right."

"Some members, from both parties, may not want to face the mess that Obamacare has created and what is required to clean it up, but we made a promise to the American people to responsibly fix our health care system and that's what this bill does."