Discussion set Wednesday on role, effects of GMOs

CHAMPAIGN — Local experts will be discussing Wednesday the role and effects of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.

The event, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library, will feature speakers from the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, the UI Extension Office and others.

According to the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting's Pam Dempsey, the panel of five will discuss misconceptions about GMOs; what they do today; their next stages; their effects on our environment, economy and other areas; and criticisms.

The event is free, though RSVPs are requested so organizers can plan light refreshments.

The event is co-hosted by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, CU-CitizenAccess and the Knight Chair of Investigative Reporting in the Journalism Department at the University of Illinois College of Media.