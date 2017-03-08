Ex-Champaign financial adviser indicted on federal charges

URBANA — A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former financial adviser from Champaign in connection with allegedly falsely representing a private investment scheme to a client.

The jury charged Paul Schuerger, 44, who listed an address in the 2700 block of Hunters Pond Run, with five counts of mail fraud and one count of money laundering.

A date has not yet been set for Schuerger's first appearance in federal court in Urbana.

If convicted, Schuerger faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the five mail fraud counts and up to 10 years in prison for the money laundering count.

He also faces a fine of up to $250,000.

According to court records, Schuerger was working as a financial adviser at a Kankakee bank in 2012 when he allegedly told a client he had a private investment opportunity that would provide a 10 percent rate of return.

The customer gave Schuerger $100,000 to invest in the opportunity, and Schuerger provided the customer with a private agreement that guaranteed the customer equity rights of $155,000 for two properties in the event of default. Prosecutors said Schuerger did not have equity in the two properties.

Schuerger allegedly deposited the $100,000 in a bank account and spent nearly all the money within a month to pay off his personal debts.

Then Schuerger sent the customer monthly $833 payments by mail to give the customer a false sense of security.

Then, in May 2016, Schuerger filed a Chapter 13 petition for bankruptcy.