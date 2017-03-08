Former Chanute base to get hazmat check-up

Photo by: Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press A U.S. Army truck sits ready for use at the site where field testing will be performed for the presence of disposed-of chemical-warfare training materials on the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. The work will begin later this month.

RANTOUL — Between 1943 and 1951, part of the former Chanute Air Force Base was used to train personnel in chemical warfare use.

Now, 66 years later, the area will be checked to make sure no hazardous materials were left behind.

The exercise, to be conducted by mid-March, following training, will happen in the south end of the former base at a location called Site XU412 — a 3-acre tract north of Chandler Road between Century Boulevard and Leonard Avenue.

"I think the worst case they're looking at is a vial of chemical-weapon training material," said Paul Carroll, the former base's alignment and closure coordinator. "Some of these are pretty potent, so they have a pretty big exclusion area."

Investigators don't expect to find any large amounts of chemical weapons or "explosives of any magnitude, either," Carroll said.

But as a precaution, the site is being treated as if there were.

"If there was a pit dug out there with those vials, then a container might have gone in there. It might have other stuff, too," Carroll said. "It's unlikely, but we're preparing just in case."

The Air Force, Army Corps of Engineers and contractor USA Environmental will look for any indication of buried chemical warfare training materials, as well as items used to simulate actual warfare, such as smoke-producing equipment.

The Corps of Engineers are "the experts in the field," Carroll said, "but (the Air Force has) our own" military munitions response program.

"Since it's our money, it's why we're overseeing that, as well."

Such site testing is common on current and former military bases, Carroll said.

A similar exercise is ongoing at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona. And some facilities yield larger chemical weapons caches than is expected in Rantoul.

"At the site at Williams Air Force Base ... they found (material) in a landfill," he said. "The landfill had been eroded to the point where these vials just showed up. They did fence off the area. It was not an open area to the public, but it didn't have a fence around it."

The Rantoul site investigation is targeted for completion in mid-April.

Training at the site, which began at the height of World War II and ended in the first year of the Korean War, was designed to prepare troops to safely identify, handle and decontaminate chemical agents they might encounter during a war situation.

According to the Air Force, a geophysical investigation was conducted at the location in November to map metallic anomalies in the ground. Data collected was evaluated by a project team for further investigation.

The target anomalies will be dug up and further tested and disposed of. Environmental samples will be collected at locations where items of interest are discovered to determine whether former training activities have impacted the site.

Prior to beginning the field work, extensive on-site training will be undertaken by the project team. Field crews will wear protective suits and respirators during some of the training.

Crews will wear typical construction site clothing when the field work begins. Additional protective equipment will be worn as needed.

Dave Hinton is editor of the Rantoul Press, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit rantoulpress.com.