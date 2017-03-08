The Great Outdoors: Flowers, smartphone hikes, hidden wildlife

Photo by: Provided An isolated yellow wet blossom of winter aconite flower (Eranthis hyemalis).

February flowers

Hikers hitting the trails these last few weeks of winter should be on the lookout for spring flowers already blooming. A great place to get outside and see some early bloomers is Allerton Park near Monticello. Nancy Snellen, a Master Naturalist and park volunteer, said an easy walk in the woods to soak up some natural color is right around the mansion, especially between there and the meadow. You'll find winter aconite, a yellow flower, and snow drops, which are white, already blooming along with electric blue-colored squill, just beginning to pop, and crocus and daffodils, too. Snellen said this is definitely early for daffodils to bloom.

Smartphone trekking

If venturing to a state park for a hike this spring, consider downloading the Prairie State Hike app to your smartphone, which includes guided hikes at various parks like Giant City, Illinois Beach, Pere Marquette, Starved Rock and Weldon Springs. Features include maps, points of interest, audio for stops along the way as well as photographs and video. Hikes are continually updated and new hikes added to the app that was developed by the nonprofit Prairie State Conservation Coalition. Hikes from other conservation organizations statewide are available through the app, too, but to find state park trails, open the app and choose Illinois Department of Natural Resources from the list of conservation organizations.

Hidden wildlife

Summer seems a long way off, but the Champaign County Forest Preserve District's registration for Summer Day Camps for kids has already started. Lisa Sprinkle with the forest preserve district said camps typically fill up by their start dates, but this is the first year for online registration, and signups seem to be going more quickly.

One camp new to this year's lineup, "More Than Meets the Eye," shows kids ages 8-11 that it's easy to miss all the wildlife hidden around us and explores the commonly hidden natural world from new perspectives. The day camp will be offered July 6 at Homer Lake Interpretive Center and July 7 at Elks Pavilion at Lake of the Woods. Cost is $15 per child. To explore the lineup of this year's summer day camps and to register a child, go to ccfpd.org.

Calling all sportsmen

It's also time to renew hunting and fishing licenses through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Whether you're planning to hunt, fish or both, the new license year begins April 1 and continues through March 31, 2018, unless otherwise noted.

You can't get a fishing license at Uncle Boonie's Bait Shop in Homer anymore, but you can stock up on bait and just about anything else you need to catch crappie right now. Everett "Uncle Boonie" Walters said he has had a lot of early crappie fishermen walking into his shop, because crappie bite in colder weather. He said some great spots to catch crappie in the area include Homer Lake, Mill Creek, Walnut Point, Lake Vermilion and Kickapoo State Park.

Illinois fishing, hunting and sportsman's combination licenses and stamps are available from IDNR direct license and permit vendors, which include about 20 retailers throughout Champaign County, nine in Vermilion, nine in Douglas, four in Piatt and four in Ford. You can search for license and permit vendors by county or city on the IDNR website, or get the licenses on the department's site (dnr.illinois.gov) or by calling 1-888-6PERMIT (1-888-673-7648).