The Health Reporter Is In: March 8, 2017

Q: What are the pros and cons of faith-based health care plans? Also, can you recommend any faith-based insurance plans and companies?

A: I think you’re asking about health sharing ministries, which have been around for decades and have been a legal exemption to the requirement to have health insurance under Obamacare.

Membership in a health sharing ministry offers a different way to pay for medical care, but be aware this isn’t health insurance.

In health sharing ministries, members make payments to the ministry that are pooled to help share medical expenses with each other. They typically handle smaller medical expenses on their own, and turn to the ministry for financial help and prayer from fellow members when larger expenses come along.

How these ministries are structured, the deposits and levels of assistance and rules that go with being a member vary with each ministry, but members must generally share a belief system.

That means medical care for certain behavior that violate the belief system, such as out-of-wedlock pregnancies (except in cases of rape) or drug and alcohol treatment are things members face payment for on their own.

One ministry, for example, Christian Healthcare Ministries, offers three levels of assistance at $45, $85 and $150 a month.

This is taken from its rules for membership: “To be CHM members, participating adults must be Christians living by biblical principles, including abstaining from the use of tobacco and the illegal use of drugs (1 Corinthians 6:19-20), following biblical teaching on the use of alcohol, and attending group worship regularly if health permits (Hebrews 10:25).”

I can’t recommend any health sharing ministries because I don’t know enough about any of them. But here are some things I’d keep in mind:

— Your monthly share could be less than insurance premiums, for sure. But it’s clear you are responsible for your medical bills and fellow members aren’t under any obligation to help pay them.

— How much attention from other people do you want in a medical situation? Your medical bills stand to be published to fellow members who may support you financially and send you prayers and letters of support.

— Do you want the protection of state and federal laws that regulate insurers for your health coverage? You don’t really have that safety net in a health sharing ministry.

— Some things to look for if you’re going to choose one: Does it have a provider network that’s negotiated rates with doctors and hospitals or will you be paying the higher rates these providers charge self-pay patients? What are the coverage limits and what is the process for appeals if you don’t agree with a coverage decision.

“Illinois insurance laws do not apply to arrangements between a religious organization and the organization’s members or participants,” said Illinois Department of Insurance spokesman Michael Batkins. “Consumers may not have the same protections as provided by regulated insurance companies. DOI strongly encourages consumers to speak with a licensed agent or call DOI at 866-445-5364.”

