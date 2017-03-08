High School Confidential: Week 23

Image Gallery: News-Gazette high school correspondents » more Photo by: Holly Hart Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

ALAH

Fourteen chorus students competed at Millikin University's Solo & Ensemble in Decatur. Six solos and five ensembles performed. Two band students also took a saxophone piece and a clarinet work.

— Mary Huffman

Arcola

On Thursday, the Arcola American Field Service Club (AFS) left on a three-day trip to Washington, D.C. The group, which included 18 seniors, as well as AFS sponsor Emily Coombe and Principal Lisa Sigrist, toured the U.S. Capitol, the Italian embassy, the White House, the Smithsonian Institution and several monuments, meeting several Arcola grads in the process.

— Claire Miller

Bement

Members of the band and choir took their talents to a Solo & Ensemble event at Millikin University in Decatur. Hailey Foran performed a flute solo, and Natalie Glennon did a trumpet solo

— Zac Wright

Chrisman

Through March 24, the school's yearbook, Ne Iocus, is available for $40 (no name) and $46 (with name). Visit the school's website (chrisman.k12.il.us) for information.

— Briar Napier

DeLand-Weldon

The school's spring musical, "Legally Blonde Jr.," will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

— Erika Smith

Armstrong

For the first time in school history, the Scholastic Bowl team won the county tournament. The Nerd Herd went 6-0. Bryce Dillman, Kyle Reitmeier and Tyler Cain were named to the ll-County team. Cain, who was named to the All-Conference team for the fourth year in a row, said, "We all played our best, and I couldn't be happier with the outcome. It was exciting to finally part with our Red Sea of second-place plaques." Members pictured (left) include Dalacie Singh, Nick Cannon, Brayden Franzen, Grace Tetely, Courtney Fancil, Tyler Cain, Bryce Dillman, Kyle Reitmeier and sponsors John Neubaum and Steven Dunlavey.

Also, the National Honor Society sponsored a blood drive with more than 65 pints donated. Sponsor John Neubaum said, "We had about 50 students donate, which was well over our goal. Our students showed a lot of personal commitment to helping our community."

— Holley Hambleton

Bismarck-Henning

This year's school play, "Alice @ Wonderland," was about a modern-day Alice whose cellphone was sucked down a rabbit hole. The play was directed by school secretary Rochelle Edwards and English teacher Jeff Buekelman. Junior Morgan Klett played Alice.

— Jeanna Russell

Cerro Gordo

French classes celebrated Mardi Gras by preparing an array of food, including king cakes, macarons, chocolate mousse and beignets. Junior Lauren Rawson even made a lamb roast. Each class watched Mardi Gras parades online.

— Emma Tuttle

Blue Ridge

Thursday's annual Art Expo featured performances by the high school Jazz and Concert Band, as well as Drama Club. Displayed throughout the school was artwork made by students from different art classes. Also, the National Honor Society inducted 11 new members last week.

—Kaitlyn Stephens

Centennial

Charger of the Week was Taylor Williams, a senior whose passion is makeup. After graduation, she hopes to go into the cosmetology field.

— Aryssa Harris

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Practices involving spring sports teams are underway. the softball team's first game is Monday at Donovan, and baseball starts Tuesday at Bloomington Central Catholic.

— Jessalyn Davis

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Students and staff showed their school pride by wearing purple and gold on Friday.

— Mary Key

Mahomet-Seymour

The kids came out on top in the Scholastic Bowl Team’s annual teachers vs. students match. Team members include senior Iain Carpenter, senior Haley Kalmer, junior Ben Dahl and sophomore Nolan Pletcher.

— Tiana Dyson

Heritage

On Thursday, the dual-credit English class took its final test — unconventional as it was — over Macbeth. Students were assigned a character from the play to dress up as and questions — prepared in advance — were asked in a "speed-dating" format. Bryson Steele and Hayden Painter played the role of Macbeth and Brooke Doxtator, and Ashley Bosch played the role of Lady Macbeth. It was one example of how English teacher Lynette Kohlbecker incorporates interactive learning in her classroom.

— Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

Saturday's clothing sale brought in a record $10,500 to help seniors pay for next week's class trip to Puerto Rico, as well as a donation to a church there.

— Allison Conway

Monticello

The French and Spanish departments put on foreign language week to encourage students to broaden their educational horizons. One student was selected to count the number of times being greeted with either "Hola" or "Bonjour" throughout the week to encourage the use of common phrases in students' daily vocabulary. The halls are also decorated with many cultural decorations made by students.

— Jarron Roy

Oakwood

Juniors Kelsey Blackford, Lane Warren, Brenna Durst, Garrett Lashuay, Emily Simonich, Ashley-Joy Webb, Aaron Wright and Evan Young were inducted into the National Honor Society (right). Brandon Rowe was named Student of the Month, Lucas Hoshauer earned Athlete of the Month, Katelyn Blankenship received Character Trait for leadership and Darcy Nekolny was named Staff Member of the Month.

— Brooke Mercer

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

At the SVC Scholastic Bowl tournament, junior Joel Deatrick (left) won first place. Deatrick answered 19 toss-up questions, and the PBL team finished second to Dwight. Deatrick's goal moving forward is for the team to win its upcoming regional and advance to state.

— Elisabeth Miller

Shiloh

The school's Envirothon Team — and two FFA groups — will compete at Lakeland College on Thursday. The 20-student contingent has been studying hard in advance of the competition.

— Shayne Smith

St. Joseph-Ogden

The student council attended the Kickapoo District Association of Student Councils Convention at the Illinois Terminal in Champaign, where new officers for 2017-2018 were elected. SJ-O's Junior Bailey Wendt was named president, and sophomore Connelly Lahners was named secretary. Pictured: Sophomores Ashtyn Cromwell, Libby Rowland, Kayla Caas, Sarah Chahine and Keely McCorkle

— Zea Maroon

St. Thomas More

The Scholastic Bowl team went 4-0 to win a conference championship. The varsity is 15-5. Senior and varsity captain Jack Svymbersky attributes the success to "a lot of people who brought different specializations to the table."

— Emily Roth

Tuscola

On Saturday, the student council attended the Kickapoo District Association of Student Councils Convention at Illinois Terminal in Champaign. Tuscola's group was led by advisers Suzanne Rominger and Jean Holmes. Morgan Day, a senior, went to support sophomores Whitney Root and Sabrina Alcorn. Root was elected as the new district vice president.

— Ashley Mattingly

Uni High

New clubs are starting up in advance of the 2017-18 school year. Japanese History and Culture Club — led by Elizabeth Atkinson, Alyssa Rauschenberger and Macheila Anderson — had snacks and tea and learned about Japanese New Year's traditions in its first meeting. Archery Club, led by Mustafa Syed and Sarah Hashash, is a teaching class that also plans to compete. The Uni High PE department recently added an archery unit.

— Sankhya Hirani

Unity

Student council attended the Kickapoo District Association of Student Councils Convention in Champaign, where new members were elected for the district board. The theme was "Around the World," as attendees experienced a diversity of foods from different cultures.

— Leah Gateley

Villa Grove

The yearbook staff — consisting of a record-breaking 23 members — completed more than 100 pages in six months. Three dedicated club members and yearbook sponsor Brian Cordes spent countless hours last weekend finishing pages and spell-checking before Monday's deadline. The theme: "Unlock the past."

— Karlee Reardon

Westville

The band and chorus performed at the annual winter concert Sunday. Also, students and teachers are taking part in Dodge For a Cause, forming dodgeball teams for a night of competition that will raise money for homeless veterans in Vermilion County.

— Bailei Lankster