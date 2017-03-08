I-74 to close for early-morning work

CHAMPAIGN — A portion of Interstate 74 in northwest Champaign will be temporarily closed in both directions early Thursday morning.

State Police Master Sgt. Mark Holley said that I-74 will be closed just east of I-57 after 1 a.m. to allow Comcast to remove overhead lines. The closure is expected to last 10 to 20 minutes.

Eastbound motorists on I-74 are asked to take I-57 north to Olympian Drive. Head east on Olympian Drive to Prospect Avenue and south on Prospect back to I-74.

Westbound motorists on I-74 are asked to take the Prospect Avenue exit and head north to Olympian Drive. Take Olympian west to I-57 and then take I-57 south back to I-74.