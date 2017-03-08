Illinois House committee OKs bill restricting energy-drink sales

SPRINGFIELD — A veteran state lawmaker said he's going to try again to ban the sale of energy drinks, such as Red Bull, to people under the age of 18.

But Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, told a House committee Wednesday that his legislation needs modifications.

"I'm going to hold this and try to negotiate with the industry to try to come to an agreement," Arroyo said.

The House Executive Committee approved Arroyo's HB 2861 with the understanding that it wouldn't advance to passage stage on the House floor without an agreement between the lawmaker and beverage-industry representatives.

"My issue is, 'Don't sell energy drinks or any kind of stimulants to anybody under 18,'" Arroyo said. "It has ingredients in it that people don't know what it is. It's a synthetic and it creates a lot of problems with headaches and jitters and heart palpitations."

Arroyo has tried to pass similar bans in past legislative sessions without success. This time, he said, he's willing to work with opponents to pass the bill.

"It could be the age (of purchasers). It could be to put a label on the can. It could be to have it at a certain place in the store. There's room for negotiations," Arroyo said.

Republicans on the committee were skeptical.

"You have offered testimony that there are unknown ingredients in these drinks. But at least to my knowledge, the ingredients are on the bottle, on the packaging," said Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin. "You're testifying as if this is moonshine."

"I can drink moonshine. This is different," Arroyo said. "This is different because it's synthetic. It's got a pharmaceutical name. Nobody really knows what's in there, what taurine is.

"What it is, I don't know. Doctors don't even know what it is," he said. "But there's no comparison with coffee or soda. No comparison whatsoever."