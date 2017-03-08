Man who admitted Urbana break-in gets 4 years

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he broke into an Urbana apartment last fall has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Kamareion Barber, 21, who listed an address in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue, pleaded guilty to residential burglary for breaking into an apartment at 810 Oakland Ave. on Sept. 22 and stealing electronic items.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said one of the residents returned home that day to find his front door, which was normally locked, unlocked. A television, PlayStation 4 and games for it were missing.

Police found that an air conditioning unit had been pushed to the side to gain entry. Barber's fingerprints were found on that, Banach said. Neither of the men living in the apartment knew him, the prosecutor added.

Barber was given credit for 60 days already served and ordered to make $500 restitution to the two residents.

In exchange for his guilty plea, another case of attempted burglary for an alleged break-in Jan. 7 to a business at 510 N. Cunningham Ave., U, was dismissed, and a petition to revoke his probation for theft was also withdrawn.

Court records show that Barber also had prior convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and theft.