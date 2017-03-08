Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Michigan plane slides off runway
Wed, 03/08/2017 - 3:01pm | The News-Gazette

The Illinois men's basketball team departed for Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening, landing safely in our nation's capital.

The trip for the Illini's first opponent, though, got off to troubling start.

The team plane carrying the Wolveries was involved in an accident on Wednesday afternoon before taking off for D.C.

Illinois (18-13) and Michigan (20-11) have split the season series between the two teams ahead of Thursday's 11 a.m. tip at the Verizon Center.

