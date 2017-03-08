Michigan plane slides off runway
The Illinois men's basketball team departed for Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening, landing safely in our nation's capital.
The trip for the Illini's first opponent, though, got off to troubling start.
The team plane carrying the Wolveries was involved in an accident on Wednesday afternoon before taking off for D.C.
Our team and everyone in our travel party is safe. Update on today's travel accident.
Thanks for your well wishes! #GoBluepic.twitter.com/CJfrr5ONEJ
— Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 8, 2017
Illinois (18-13) and Michigan (20-11) have split the season series between the two teams ahead of Thursday's 11 a.m. tip at the Verizon Center.
Michigan's basketball team plane involved in an accident. Everyone is okay, no injuries.
Viewer emailed us this photo from airport. pic.twitter.com/cT6ExEyp4Q
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 8, 2017
