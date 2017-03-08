Michigan team plane slides off runway

The Illinois men's basketball team departed for Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening, landing safely in our nation's capital.

The trip for the Illini's first opponent, though, got off to troubling start.

The team plane carrying the Wolveries was involved in an accident on Wednesday afternoon before taking off for D.C.

Our team and everyone in our travel party is safe. Update on today's travel accident.



Thanks for your well wishes! #GoBluepic.twitter.com/CJfrr5ONEJ — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 8, 2017

llinois and Michigan are still scheduled to open the second round of the Big Ten tournament at 11 a.m. today.

The Wolverines were scheduled to depart Ann Arbor, Mich., early Wednesday afternoon. High winds led to an aborted takeoff of their chartered flight, which sent the plane through several fences and into a ditch.

None of the 109 passengers on board — the team, coaches, band, cheerleaders and assorted family members — were reported as injured.

“After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted and, after strong braking, the plane (slid) off runway,” a statement from Michigan read. “The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated and is safe.”

Brendan Quinn, of MLive.com, said Big Ten officials on-hand at the Big Ten Tournament told MLive that no procedures are in place for moving games or rescheduling games in a situation like this. Because of the ongoing investigation into the accident, Michigan was reportedly forced into same-day travel for today’s game.