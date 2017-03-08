Prosecution rests case in robbery/shooting trial

Other Related Content 'I thought I might die'

URBANA — After calling more than two dozen witnesses, the state rested its case Wednesday against an Urbana man accused of shooting at Champaign County sheriff's deputies after robbing a gas station.

Assistant Public Defender George Vargas indicated he would call one or possibly two witnesses this morning on behalf of Kelvin Hartfield, 21, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Austin Drive.

Hartfield is charged with the July 26 armed robbery of the Shell gas station, 1812 N. Cunningham Ave., U, and aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting in the direction of four sheriff's deputies who were looking for the two gas-station robbers about 20 minutes later.

On Wednesday, Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar wrapped up his case with the testimony of a state crime lab fingerprint expert, who said Hartfield's fingerprints were found on two pieces of evidence.

Kevin Horath testified he lifted a fingerprint that matched Hartfield off a pack of Newport cigarettes that were found in the trunk of a Hyundai Elantra in the Woodland Acres Trailer Park, 2200 E. University Ave., U.

Hartfield's fingerprint was also lifted off the outside of that car, which deputies found in the trailer park on Michelle Lane with its trunk lid up parked next to a tan Buick thought to have been used in the gas-station robbery.

The station employee testified that about 12:50 a.m., two men with T-shirts covering their heads stole cash, multiple cartons of Newport cigarettes, individual packages of Newports and cigars from the store before fleeing in a tan Buick that had three people in it.

The Elantra — with cigarettes in backpacks and a red T-shirt and soiled white T-shirt inside, among other items — was found in the trailer park by sheriff's deputies about 20 minutes later.

When deputies approached to talk to the shirtless man near the Elantra, he opened fire. None of the deputies could identify Hartfield as the shooter.

From questions Vargas asked of Horath about how long fingerprints can remain on a surface, it's expected he will argue that Hartfield's fingerprints on those items do not directly link him to either the robbery or the shooting.

Other testimony Wednesday came from Champaign County sheriff's investigators who took part in the arrest of Hartfield about 5 p.m. July 27, some 40 hours after the robbery and shooting.

Sheriff's investigator J.R. Meeker testified that several police were watching the America's Best Inn, 409 W. University Ave., U, that day when a man left a motel room with a towel over his head. He got in a cab, which police stopped not far away. Police had received a tip that Hartfield was there. Also staying in the room was his mother.

Hartfield was in the cab and cooperated with police, who found his arm bandaged. He also had hydrogen peroxide, ointment, gauze and Newport cigarettes on him when arrested, Meeker said.

Two of the four deputies who were present when the shots were fired had said they returned fire but did not know if they hit the shooter.

Meeker, who is the cellphone analyst for the sheriff's office, also testified that he examined Hartfield's phone. He found that Hartfield had exchanged several messages prior to the gas-station robbery with people about having cigarettes for sale. One of those was to his former co-defendant, Kydel Brown, about four hours before the holdup.

Lozar dismissed that charge against Brown, 23, on Feb. 27 when a key witness against both Brown and Hartfield could not be located to testify in Brown's trial, which was to start that day.

However, that witness, Tieryka Wiley, 18, of Champaign, was found and arrested Monday and testified against Hartfield on Tuesday.

Treated as a hostile witness for the prosecution, Wiley reluctantly testified that she was in a car with Hartfield and Brown as they left the gas station and went to the trailer park, where they were in the process of switching cars.

Hartfield, she said, was putting "lots of cigarettes" in the truck of the red car while Brown had gone inside a nearby mobile home. She said she was inside the red car when the shots were fired.

Meeker testified that Wiley gave differing statements to him.

Lozar on Monday filed contempt charges against Wiley, who was released from jail Tuesday after she testified. Although prosecutors think she was in the car after the robbery, she was not charged with any crime related to it.