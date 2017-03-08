Top of the Morning, March 8, 2017

Photo by: Jim Rossow/The News-Gazette Bruce Carroll sits in the Ford Fusion he uses to escort elderly patients on a volunteer basis.

An update on one of the area's nicest volunteers, BRUCE CARROLL, whom we last spotlighted as he escorted Illinois High School Association football teams around town in November:

The soon-to-be 90-year-old wears an identification badge as part of his volunteer role with Faith In Action, a Presence Health operation that provides assistance to seniors with health care needs.

"I wear the badge," he said, "so the people I pick up don't think I'm some crazy old guy. I want them to be comfortable around me, know who I am."

Carroll spends his weekdays as a good-natured chauffeur, escorting patients who otherwise don't have transportation to and from doctor's appointments. Driving a 2012 Ford Fusion and talking a mile a minute, Carroll is a welcome sight to those in need. Like Champaign's JANE FINDLEY, who got a ride to Tuesday's appointment on University Avenue.

"I enjoy the conversation as much as they do," Bruce said. "The interaction is what I look forward to."

Carroll signed on with Faith In Action about three months ago, making good on a promise he made as he battled cancer in 2014.

"So many people helped me out and were nice to me," he said, "so I said, 'When this cancer goes in remission, I'm going to do something in return.'"

A few background and reference checks later, Faith In Action put Carroll and his mad driving skills — one ticket in 80-plus years ("although I talked myself out of a few others," he admits) — to work.

"I'm just glad to be of service," he said. "I'll keep doing this as long as they let me."