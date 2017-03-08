Top of the Morning, March 8, 2017
An update on one of the area's nicest volunteers, BRUCE CARROLL, whom we last spotlighted as he escorted Illinois High School Association football teams around town in November:
The soon-to-be 90-year-old wears an identification badge as part of his volunteer role with Faith In Action, a Presence Health operation that provides assistance to seniors with health care needs.
"I wear the badge," he said, "so the people I pick up don't think I'm some crazy old guy. I want them to be comfortable around me, know who I am."
Carroll spends his weekdays as a good-natured chauffeur, escorting patients who otherwise don't have transportation to and from doctor's appointments. Driving a 2012 Ford Fusion and talking a mile a minute, Carroll is a welcome sight to those in need. Like Champaign's JANE FINDLEY, who got a ride to Tuesday's appointment on University Avenue.
"I enjoy the conversation as much as they do," Bruce said. "The interaction is what I look forward to."
Carroll signed on with Faith In Action about three months ago, making good on a promise he made as he battled cancer in 2014.
"So many people helped me out and were nice to me," he said, "so I said, 'When this cancer goes in remission, I'm going to do something in return.'"
A few background and reference checks later, Faith In Action put Carroll and his mad driving skills — one ticket in 80-plus years ("although I talked myself out of a few others," he admits) — to work.
"I'm just glad to be of service," he said. "I'll keep doing this as long as they let me."
