UI vice provost who tracks faculty movement adding himself to list

Photo by: Provided Abbas Benmamoun

URBANA — The vice provost who tracks faculty hiring and departures at the University of Illinois is taking a new job at Duke University.

Abbas Benmamoun, vice provost for faculty affairs and academic policies, will begin his new job in early June as Duke's vice provost for faculty advancement.

Benmamoun said Tuesday that he was enticed by the prospect of a job that focused more on faculty development and mentoring, "exactly what I like to do." It's also a newly created position at a top university just a few hours from family in the Washington, D.C., area.

"It's a great opportunity to do something different and build on my expertise here," he said.

Benmamoun said his decision was not influenced by the budget uncertainties facing the UI or the state.

"I wouldn't say that at all," he said. "This uncertainty is going to pass. Every university is going through these challenges.

"This is a world-class university, and with the leadership of Chancellor Jones and his vision and extensive leadership experience, it is poised for more success. I have no doubt about that."

Benmamoun turned down two other offers when he came to the UI as an assistant professor of linguistics in 1997, and he's "very grateful for the opportunities it gave me to grow as a scholar and teacher."

"This university does interdisciplinary better than anywhere else," said Benmamoun, whose son is a junior at the UI. "I love the University of Illinois. I am really conflicted about this."

Former interim Provost Ed Feser recently left to take a new job at Oregon State University, but Benmamoun said his job was already in the works.

"This was more of a personal decision. We thought this is probably the time for us to make a change and get closer to the East Coast, and the opportunity at Duke was the right opportunity for me," he said.