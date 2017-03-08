Urbana mayoral candidate forum to be rescheduled
URBANA — An Urbana mayoral candidate forum scheduled for tonight at the Urbana City Building has been canceled.
Republican candidate Rex Bradfield is ill, he told forum organizers today.
The forum featuring Bradfield and Democratic nominee Diane Marlin will be rescheduled, said organizers with the League of Women Voters of Champaign County.
