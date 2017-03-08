Wind advisory issued for Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a portion of East Central Illinois.

The advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt and Vermilion counties.

Winds are expected to be 25 to 35 miles per hour, gusting up to 45 or more.

Driving can be difficult under these conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Be sure to use extra caution if you are traveling. You should also secure loose objects.