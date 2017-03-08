Wind advisory
|
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a portion of East Central Illinois.
The advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday night for Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.
Winds are expected to be 25 to 35 miles per hour, gusting up to 45 or more.
Driving can be difficult under these conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Be sure to use extra caution if you are traveling. You should also secure loose objects.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.