Area history, March 9, 2017

Today is Thursday, March 9, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, a spectacular raid took place at the Urbana home of Brady Miller in the northeastern portion of the city. Between 25 and 30 men and women were in the home at the time and all but four escaped. Mrs. Miller was charged with keeping a disorderly house, and three men were charged being inmates of a disorderly house.

In 1967, led by the twin 6-foot-5 towers Clyde Turner and Bob Scofield, Champaign took a big step toward its first sectional title since 1957 with a 53-49 win over Danville Schlarman. The win made Champaign 25-4 for the year, while Schlarman ended its season at 27-1. The Maroons were next set to play the winner of the St. Anne-Paxton game.

In 2002, the Urbana Kmart store was to stay open, but 284 other Kmarts around the country, including one in Mattoon, weren't so lucky. "I figured we'd stay open. There is a lot of customer support here," said Urbana Kmart employee Don Gillespey.