Champaign man gets 13 years for having weapon as felon

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Dontrail Wright, 32, of Champaign, sentenced Thursday, March 9, 2017, to 13 years in prison after being convicted Jan. 24 of one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon but acquitted of two counts of that crime and one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin.

URBANA — A Champaign man with a 19-year criminal history and repeated failures on parole has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for having a gun when he should not have.

Fleeing from police and tossing a loaded gun "will not be viewed lightly," Judge Heidi Ladd told Dontrail Wright.

The 32-year-old Wright had been convicted by a jury in January of one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. That same jury acquitted him of being responsible for two other guns and heroin found by police after a May 17 raid on a house in the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue.

"The court has a responsibility to stop the spread of firearm violence," said Ladd, who called Wright an "untenable risk to the community."

Wright was one of five men who fled from the home that police were watching in hopes of catching a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

As the group ran from officers, they tossed three guns and a bag of heroin in their flight paths. Police also found a small amount of heroin inside the house.

Wright was convicted of possessing just one of the guns police located, a loaded .22-caliber Phoenix.

Because of his criminal record, which included felony convictions for obstructing justice, possession of controlled substance, attempted burglary, aggravated fleeing and home invasion, Wright faced an extended prison term of three to 14 years.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark argued for 14 years while defense attorney Jim Dedman asked for the minimum.

Clark noted that Wright violated his parole in four previous adult cases and as a juvenile. At the time of his arrest in May, he was on parole for the home invasion.

She said he had a pattern of not obeying the rules or paying his fines, has no means of support except public aid and his mother, and has fathered six children by three women.

"He will never be a contributing member of society," she said.

Dedman reminded the judge that it's difficult for convicted felons to find work and that on the day of his arrest, there was no indication that Wright intended to use the gun.

"He's never held a job one day in his life," said Ladd, calling Wright an "inappropriate role model" for his own children.

"Frankly, the only thing he has contributed is a steady stream of crimes," she said.