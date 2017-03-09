The fans speak out: 'I feel like I'm in a bad dream'

Image Gallery: Big Ten Tourney 2017: UI vs. Michigan » more Photo by: Nick Wass Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, center, goes for a loose ball past Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and forward Michael Finke, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Audio Other Related Content LIVE! B1G Tournament: Michigan

For more than an hour after today's Illini loss to Michigan, fans called in to WDWS 1400-AM's postgame show mostly to vent about John Groce's struggling team. Examples:

From Eric in Champaign:

"These last two games basically gave away all the goodwill they had garnered the last few weeks. Everything they gained, you gave right back. That's pretty much the story of the entire time Groce has been here. You've seen enough to know that they're not going to do a heck of a lot more with him as the head coach."

From Jim in Rockford:

"We have people in this fan base that have seemingly forgotten that we used to be a basketball program. We were a perennial attendee in the NCAA tournament. We've just learned to accept that now. It's absolutely astonishing I read that story in The News-Gazette a few days ago talking with some top-line donors and the notion that their input is not what's important to hire a new coach. I feel like I'm in a bad dream. I don't understand this fan base. I don't understand those who have the money to donate to the school wanting to continue to donate when there's a chance there might be no changes."

