Jim Dey: Change-agent Rauner still stuck in batter's box

Billionaire businessman and can-do guy Bruce Rauner ran for governor in 2014 promising to shake up business as usual in Springfield.

If ever a state needed shaking up, Illinois is it. A national laughingstock in terms of governance, it's effectively bankrupt, has $12 billion-plus in unpaid bills and has underfunded its public pensions by $130 billion, an astounding figure that grows larger every day.

But Rauner has discovered, to his chagrin, that saying he's going to oversee change in the way the state does business and actually doing so are two far different things.

He may be governor, and the Illinois Constitution may give extraordinary powers to its governor, but other people and organizations have a big say in whatever changes, if any, are made.

Take the state budget.

Back in 2015, Rauner asked the Legislature to pass a variety of reforms intended to boost the state's economic climate along with its 2015-16 fiscal year budget. Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan rejected Rauner's agenda in its entirety and insisted the only changes Illinois needs are higher taxes.

Twenty-one months later, the pair remain at loggerheads — nothing is different except the state's financial picture. It's even worse.

Illinois passed no 2015-16 year budget, has not passed a budget for the current 2016-17 year and is struggling to put together a "grand bargain" compromise to address those two budget years as well as the 2017-18 fiscal year that begins July 1.

The word "failure" hardly begins to describe the fine mess over which the Republican governor and Democratic-controlled General Assembly preside.

Rauner has to work with the Legislature to address policy and budget issues. But he has more control when negotiating contracts with unionized state employees. It's there that he has had some success. But it's also there where last week Rauner, seemingly on the verge of a major victory, sustained a staggering defeat.

The loss came in the form of an appellate court decision that flattens, at least for now, the governor's effort to restrict pay and benefits to roughly 38,000 members of the state's largest employee union — the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees.

Late in 2016, the state's labor board unanimously found that talks between Rauner and AFSCME had reached an impasse, meaning that further negotiations would be pointless. The decision allowed Rauner to unilaterally implement his "last, best and final offer," leaving union members either the option of accepting it or going on strike.

AFSCME members recently voted by an 80-percent-to-20-percent margin to authorize their negotiators to call a strike to block implementation of a new four-year contract that calls for a wage freeze and increased employee contributions to cover their health insurance costs.

Now they don't have to choose — at least not for a while — because the appellate court unanimously made a preliminary finding that the labor board erred when it declared an impasse. So the court is blocking Rauner from implementing the new agreement until the court makes a final ruling months from now, a ruling the court said has a "reasonable likelihood" of going the union's way.

The appellate court seemed to say that since AFSCME didn't agree that the two parties had reached an impasse that no impasse could be declared, even though the parties held 60-plus meetings in which they made no progress toward concluding an agreement.

The court said the union argued persuasively that "a shared, contemporaneous understanding of the parties is essential to a finding of impasse," rejecting the state's claim that an impasse can be declared based "on the totality of the circumstances."

Essentially, the court is directing labor and management back to the bargaining table. But management contends that it has nothing more to offer because Illinois is broke. Further, the courts can't order management to sweeten its offer.

When the two sides were still talking, AFSCME was requesting wage and benefit improvements. After the labor board's impasse finding, the union suggested it will accept a wage freeze, while still seeking step increases, and would agree to modest increases in health insurance costs.

So what's next?

The Rauner administration can ask the appellate court to reconsider its ruling. But it's highly unlikely the court would reverse its unanimous 3-0 ruling.

The administration can ask the Illinois Supreme Court to review and reverse the appellate court ruling. There's no guarantee it would do either.

It all adds up to delay after delay after delay, and every day that passes is a win for AFSCME and loss for Rauner and taxpayers.

Why?

AFSCME's now-expired contract was extended while negotiations continued. Under that contract, the state is required to pick up the higher health insurance costs it wants union members to assume under its new offer.

Given current circumstances, AFSCME might be able to extend the contract talks to all four years of the Rauner administration, hoping to replace him with a Democrat inclined to give the union what it wants in exchange for its support in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

If that timeline seems extreme, remember that it took roughly a year for Gov. Rauner to ask for an impasse ruling and the labor board to declare one. So what's another 24 months of contract talks that require both sides to declare an impasse before the declaration is considered legally valid?

Rauner insisted he was going to change the political culture of Springfield. But change is hard, even when necessary. So far in Illinois, it's proving to be borderline impossible.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.