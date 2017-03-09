Just 1 Question: Ending the 'R'-word at Mahomet-Seymour High

Mahomet-Seymour High School students are banding together to end the use of the "R"-word.

Students in the functional life skills class worked with the student council and the principal advisory council last week to encourage their peers to stop using the word "retarded." The group sold T-shirts during lunch, created a video and ran a pledge station during their lunch period. Everyone who signed up, pledging to never use the word because of its derogatory origins, was given a sticker to help raise awareness about the campaign.

Staff writer NICOLE LAFOND stopped by the school to ask: Why is this such an important cause?

MIA EPLEY

senior

"I did Bulldog Buddies in junior high, and since then, I've stayed close with a lot of the students involved in that. I think it's really important to make sure people know this isn't a word that means 'stupid' or 'dumb,' that it has unfortunate significance and it's not appropriate.

"The more we talk about it and make it not cool and unacceptable to say, it'll be more of a trend to not use it."

R ACHEL SILVEY

sophomore

"It's a leadership thing. It helps others understand that if it's important to the functional life skills students, it should be important to everyone else.

"It's not as common as it used to be, but it's still important to say something if you hear it. Like, 'Hey, that's not nice. Could you say something else?'"

KARA JANU ZIK

freshman

"We need to pledge respect and be respectful instead."

JULIANNE KAUFFMAN

senior

"There are people out there with special needs, and it's disrespectful to throw the word around. This helps everyone know to respect others and be kind to everyone. It's important to me to help them see that."

KATIE WILKIE

special-education teacher

"The reason I believe it's important is because in this day and age, I don't think people understand how the word 'retarded' impacts, not only individuals with disabilities, but also their family, friends and people who work with them. It's hurtful, derogatory, offensive and especially at this age, the high school level, I think it's important for my students to start advocating for themselves and help educate their peers about why they shouldn't use that word to describe them or anything."

PA RKER DENBY

sophomore

"It's very disrespectful to say that. These students are normal, just like all of us. I feel like this generation has become more aware of how bad it is to say it, so I don't really hear it as much anymore."

AUDREY McN AMARA

sophomore

"I have been doing a lot of volunteer stuff since I was little, and I know a lot of people who have disabilities and their families. It's degrading, and people use it in their everyday life way too often for things they shouldn't.

"I've even seen the use of the word in textbooks. It was an older child development textbook, and they used it to describe mental illness."

ALLISON NO FZIGER

sophomore

"It's disrespectful to people with disabilities. It's hurtful. We just want to help eliminate the use of the word, especially in such a derogatory context."

Have a question you'd like education reporter NICOLE LAFOND to ask of students, teachers or administrators? Our inbox is open for submissions — send an email to nlafond@news-gazette.com.