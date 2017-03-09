Man arrested in robbery at Danville Burger King

Photo by: Vermilion County Jail Winston Douglas

DANVILLE — Danville police have arrested a man in connection with the Tuesday night robbery of the Burger King in north Danville.

Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said officers found Winston Douglas, 25, of Danville early Wednesday in the area of the Heritage Trace subdivision, which is directly north of where the robbery occurred.

Douglas was taken to the Public Safety Building for questioning, according to Webb, and later in the day, he was arrested and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Vermilion County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, police responded to a report of a robbery at Burger King, 18 E. West Newell Road, in the Danville Crossing shopping complex that includes Wal-Mart.

According to police, as officers arrived, a subject fled the business and ran north across West Newell Road into the woods, which is in the direction of Heritage Trace.

Burger King employees told police that the robber, who had his face covered, entered the business, demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed, according to police.

The investigation is continuing, so Webb would not disclose details about the investigation or the search that resulted in the arrest of Douglas.

Webb said Danville police are seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or had contact with any suspicious persons in that area Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).