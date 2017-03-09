Parkland board candidate would have choice to make

Photo by: The News-Gazette Provided Longtime Parkland College faculty member Rochelle Harden filed Friday to run for a six-year term on the board of trustees.

CHAMPAIGN — A candidate for the Parkland College board who also is faculty member at the community college can't sit on the board as a faculty member, according to the executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

Rochelle Harden, an English professor at Parkland for 13 years, is one of 10 candidates for the Parkland board in the April 4 election.

She said Thursday that she looked into the issue before announcing her candidacy and "I didn't see anything that would prevent me from serving and being a faculty member."

Harden acknowledged that she would have to refrain from voting on certain issues, but said that her review of state law showed she's be able to do both.

She said that she also asked friends who are attorneys to assess the situation as well, "and they didn't see anything that would prohibit me."

But Michael Monaghan, head of the state trustees association, said that if she's elected she'll have to decide between her paid faculty position and her unpaid position on the board.

"You can't be on the board that issues your paycheck," said Monaghan.

The state Public Community College Act says:

"Members of the board shall serve without compensation but shall be reimbursed for their reasonable expenses incurred in connection with their service as members. Compensation, for purposes of this Section, means any salary or other benefits not expressly authorized by this Act to be provided or paid to, for or on behalf of members of the board."

Monaghan said that means "they cannot serve as both an employer, which a board member would be, and an employee."

"If elected, he said, "this person could continue to be a faculty member but would not be able to be seated on the board of trustees because that would be the employer. It is up to the person who is running as to what seat they would serve in but they cannot do both, even for one second. That would be a conflict you could not recuse yourself from."

Monaghan, who has been director of the association since 1990, said the issue has arisen before.

"This pops up from time to time," he said. "We've probably had a dozen or so questions that have come to us where candidates who are employees of the college have thought they could run for the board. And of course state law throughout says specifically that you cannot be both the employer and the employee. You can't do that."

Asked whether the law could be interpreted that "compensation" refers only to payment as a trustee, not as a faculty member, Monaghan said he knows the legislative intent because he was on the Senate Democratic staff when the bill was written and debated.

"That was not the intent of the law and I was here when it was written. The law was sponsored by Judy Baar Topinka, who later became state treasurer. She was a state senator in the 1980s and she introduced this bill to clarify that community college trustees cannot be paid, they can't receive any compensation from the employer," said Monagahn. "They could be paid by someone else. They could work at McDonald's or something and serve, but they cannot be both the employer and the employee."

The Illinois Community College Trustees Association represents 273 trustees on 39 community college district boards, said Monagahn.

Harden is one of six candidates for three six-year terms on the Parkland board.

If elected she would be the first African-American member of the board in Parkland's 50-year history.