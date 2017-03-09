SA: No criminal charges to be filed in Buckley bar brawl death

Photo by: Will Brumleve/Ford County Record Dutchmaster Bar in Buckley.

WATSEKA — Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine said Thursday that he will not be filing any criminal charges in connection with the death of a suburban Chicago man who suffocated while being subdued by two men following a fight outside a Buckley bar on Christmas night.

Devine said that his office has conducted “an extensive review” of the investigation into the death of Daniel K. Connolly, 25, of Lyons.

“This review included a thorough investigation performed by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Illinois State Police, as well as an inquest performed by the Ford County coroner,” Devine said. “This detailed review included eyewitness statements, physical evidence gathered at the scene, medical records and autopsy reports. This office has also consulted with Daniel Connolly’s family.

“At this time, the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office will not be filing any criminal charges in connection with the death of Daniel Connolly. We will continue to review the case in light of any new credible evidence.”

During last month’s inquest, a Ford County coroner’s jury ruled that Mr. Connolly’s death was a homicide. The jury ruled that Mr. Connolly died from positional asphyxiation due to his compromised position while being restrained.

The jury echoed the finding of Dr. Shiping Bao, a forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Mr. Connolly on Dec. 27. Mr. Connolly suffered from bronchial asthma, and Buckley firemen who manned the ambulances at the scene testified to the jury that two men — identified as Mike Bristle and Steve Niemann — used their body weight to hold down Mr. Connolly.

Tyler Ecker, an emergency medical technician who responded to the scene, and Tim Woodmansee, a Buckley fireman, both testified that by their calculations, Mr. Connolly had been restrained for 15 to 20 minutes. Starkey said he was told that while Mr. Connolly was on his knees he was restrained face-down with his arms above his head.

Mr. Connolly was not moving and was unconscious when paramedics arrived at the Dutchmaster Bar, 114 S. Railroad Ave., Ecker said. Ecker said he found no pulse and administered CPR.

Mr. Connolly was transported by ambulance to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, where he was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 26. That was only about an hour after the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fight at the bar following a 911 call made by the bartender.

Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen said statements from an estimated dozen or more witnesses indicated that Mr. Connolly was a willing participant in the fight. Hagen said the fight appeared to have been between Mr. Connolly and only one other man —Shayne Weber, 24, of rural Loda — although Hagen said there were several other people present who tried to break it up, one of whom was injured.

Tensions between Mr. Connolly and Weber escalated earlier in the night, Hagen said, when they got into an argument while inside the bar.

“Mr. Connolly and one of his brothers were asked to leave the bar, which they did,” Hagen said.

Later, Mr. Connolly returned to the downtown area with his brother, as well as a second brother who was not with him earlier, Hagen said. As they approached the bar, Weber was outside on the sidewalk talking with another person, Hagen said, and words were then exchanged between Mr. Connolly and Weber.

Hagen said he does not know what was said, but “what we do know is that Mr. Connolly started battering Shayne Weber.”

Toxicology and histology results showed Mr. Connolly tested positive for alcohol — with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.183 — plus cocaine and cannabis.